Reviewing Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) & Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and Arcellx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Arcellx 0 0 10 0 3.00

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 881.60%. Arcellx has a consensus target price of $51.58, suggesting a potential upside of 47.59%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Arcellx.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of -0.69, meaning that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics -32.13% -28.56% -14.32% Arcellx N/A -47.99% -31.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Arcellx’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $130.49 million 1.08 -$64.00 million ($0.61) -2.67 Arcellx N/A N/A -$188.68 million ($4.34) -8.05

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Arcellx. Arcellx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Arcellx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Arcellx on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; and P-PAH-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM). It is also developing ACLX-001, an immunotherapeutic combination composed of ARC-T cells and bi-valent SparX proteins targeting BCMA to treat r/r MM; ACLX-002 and ACLX-003 for treating r/r acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize CART-ddBCMA. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

