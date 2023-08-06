Financial Analysis: Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) vs. ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF)

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) and ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mapletree Logistics Trust and ESR-LOGOS REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 ESR-LOGOS REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

ESR-LOGOS REIT has a consensus target price of C$0.35, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Given ESR-LOGOS REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESR-LOGOS REIT is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.12 9.94 ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A C$0.04 6.29

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and ESR-LOGOS REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ESR-LOGOS REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mapletree Logistics Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Mapletree Logistics Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of ESR-LOGOS REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mapletree Logistics Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ESR-LOGOS REIT pays an annual dividend of C$0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Mapletree Logistics Trust pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ESR-LOGOS REIT pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Mapletree Logistics Trust and ESR-LOGOS REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST Main Board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 March 2023, it has a portfolio of 185 properties in Singapore, Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$12.8 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About ESR-LOGOS REIT

ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 31 December 2022, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.7 billion. Its portfolio comprises 82 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across the developed markets of Singapore (61 assets), Australia (20 assets) and Japan (1 asset), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.3 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR-LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index. ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the Manager) and sponsored by ESR Group Limited (ESR). The Manager is owned by ESR (99.0%) and Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (1.0%), respectively.

