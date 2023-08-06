American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

American Public Education Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 346.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 274,527 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 89.0% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.