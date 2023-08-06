Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BioAtla, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BioAtla in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioAtla’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08.

BioAtla Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BioAtla from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioAtla in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.24. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

