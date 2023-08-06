Carvana Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

Carvana Trading Down 12.3 %

NYSE:CVNA opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Carvana has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after buying an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.