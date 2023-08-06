Carvana Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.03) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.44). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($3.88) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Carvana Trading Down 12.3 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Carvana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Carvana to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

CVNA stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.16. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 393.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.