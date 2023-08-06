Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AquaBounty Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,070.04% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million.

AquaBounty Technologies Trading Down 8.7 %

AQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AquaBounty Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Trading of AquaBounty Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

