Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Associated Banc-Corp Cut by Zacks Research (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Associated Banc by 370.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

