KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altice USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Altice USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Altice USA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

ATUS opened at $3.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -363.64 and a beta of 1.42. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

