Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $10.38 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $149.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $156.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $656,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

