William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.