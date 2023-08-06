William Blair Weighs in on BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

BMRN opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

