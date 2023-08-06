B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Bluegreen Vacations’ current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $219.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.82 million.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $35.37 on Friday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 30.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

