The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.06.

NYSE BNS opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $63.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

