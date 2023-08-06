Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,143 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.18%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

