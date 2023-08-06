William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

