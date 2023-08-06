Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Crown Castle in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

NYSE CCI opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.88%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

