Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lifted by Northland Capmk

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camtek in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAMT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. Camtek has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

