Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.00 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 207,642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,402 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

