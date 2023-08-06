Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Confluent, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Confluent in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Confluent’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CFLT. UBS Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Confluent Stock Performance

CFLT stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,755,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $22,235,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 163,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $2,118,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,549.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $272,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,067 shares in the company, valued at $14,778,549.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $282,534.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,413.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,237,818 shares of company stock worth $38,745,131. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

