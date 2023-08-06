Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

