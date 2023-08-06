William Blair Comments on YETI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for YETI in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

YETI stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in YETI by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 406,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in YETI by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in YETI by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in YETI by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

