William Blair Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.77.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. Allstate has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.