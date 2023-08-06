Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

