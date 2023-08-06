Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Airlines Group Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet raised American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,161,000 after purchasing an additional 331,613 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at $419,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,686 shares in the company, valued at $439,801.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

