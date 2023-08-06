Brokers Issue Forecasts for YETI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YETI in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.45. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in YETI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in YETI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

