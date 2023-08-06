NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

NorthWest Copper Corp. (CVE:NWS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for NorthWest Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for NorthWest Copper’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
NorthWest Copper (CVE:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
NorthWest Copper Price Performance
NorthWest Copper Company Profile
News Corp is an American media and publishing company operating across digital real estate information, news media, book publishing, and cable television. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Copper
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.