FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $229.76 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.75 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

