FY2023 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Gentherm Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 184.89 and a beta of 1.35. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $25,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $128,676.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentherm

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 90.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

