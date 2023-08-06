FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trinity Industries, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRNFree Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Trinity Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $25.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after acquiring an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,828,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after buying an additional 226,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

