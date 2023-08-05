Pitcairn Co. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,232. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $276.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. The stock has a market cap of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

