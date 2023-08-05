iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,051,000 after buying an additional 87,537 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 300,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $449.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.77. The stock has a market cap of $347.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

