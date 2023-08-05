Versor Investments LP Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Profile

Free Report

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

