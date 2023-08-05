Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,528 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after buying an additional 2,101,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

