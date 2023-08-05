Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $438.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.73 and its 200-day moving average is $454.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman



Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

