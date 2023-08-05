Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in PayPal by 42.2% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 36.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

