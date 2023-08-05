Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS opened at $490.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

