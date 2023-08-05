Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $128.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

