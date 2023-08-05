Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,060 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

