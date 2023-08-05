Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 160 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.2 %

PAYC opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.11 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. TheStreet upgraded Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

