Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Paycom Software by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Paycom Software by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 383,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,945,000 after buying an additional 317,527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 930,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,713,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Paycom Software by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 351,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,100,000 after buying an additional 210,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.11 and a 1 year high of $402.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.