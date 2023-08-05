Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 6,321 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,321 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.51.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.