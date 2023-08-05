Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,096 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1,255.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.67 and a 12 month high of $216.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day moving average is $152.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

