Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 108.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLS. William Blair began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.14.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,315,211.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $175.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

