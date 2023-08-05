Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FANG opened at $148.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.95. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

