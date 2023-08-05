Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $204.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day moving average of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock worth $2,192,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

