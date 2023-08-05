Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.14 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,009 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.