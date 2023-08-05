Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31,619 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

