Versor Investments LP Takes $720,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,979,159 shares of company stock valued at $660,308,838 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $353.22 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $333.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

