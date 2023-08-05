Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALB. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Albemarle Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALB stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 48.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

